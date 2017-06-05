$5.8bn loan: South east states included in rail projects – Ameachi

By Favour Nnabugwu

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Chibuike Amaechi, Thursday, defended the inclusion of the South East States in the rail line projects of the railway networks across the country for which a whopping $5.8billion loan from China for which the National Assembly’s approval is being sought.

Ameachi at the National Assembly by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign debts explained the technicalities of the rail line project before the loan request from the China Exim Bank can get the approval of the lawmakers.

The Minister further explained that President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan had already applied for the loan while the present administration wants to implement.

According to the Minister, “I do not know where the information that the South East States is excluded in the rail projects is coming from.”

