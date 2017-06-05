5 habits that will kill your entrepreneurial dream

You have dreamt about it. You can feel it and you are already making money from the enterprise you established. All in dreams. Reality dawns on you and you wish it your dream will become reality instantly. But that is not how it works. You have to work towards achieving your dreams especially if you hope to become an entrepreneur. But you are still lounging and dreaming. This may be due to some habits that you have imbibed over time and this can stop from bring your entrepreneurial dream to fruition. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these habits.

Saying it’s not the right time

You keep telling yourself that it is not the right time. When is it the right time for you to start your business? The truth is there is never a ‘right time’ to kick off anything because if you wait forever you will do nothing. Start now!

Stressing over personal finances.

This has been said time and time again. You do not need to stress too much over your personal finance because it will always be a problem. If you dream to own a business, save money, reach out to friends and investors to source for finance.

Fear of the unknown

You are very comfortable in your comfort zone and you are afraid to leave. You fear what you are going to meet out there. It is better you face this fear and take the risk. It is advisable to try and fail than not taking any action due to fear of the unknown.

Indecision

Making a decision may be difficult but you can not run away from making that decision. You should consult your mentors and other experienced individuals to sort their advice before making that decision. Whatever you decide can make or mar you. Do not worry If it turns out wrong because you have learned a lesson.

Procrastination

We all have the tendency to make excuses for postponing tasks. Do whatever you want to do and face the risk. It is difficult but you have to try.

