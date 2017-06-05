Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Nigerians make Forbes ‘30 under 30’ list ﻿

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In the recently released Forbes Africa Class of 2017 30 under 30, 5 Nigerian entrepreneurs, who are considered to be among 600 of the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changer in the world, made it to the list.   They include Muktar Onifade, 26, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, 26, Edikan Udiong, 29, Shakeela Tolasad Williams, 29 […]

The post 5 Nigerians make Forbes ‘30 under 30’ list ﻿ appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.