5 Reasons You Should Always Sleep On Your Left Side

Sleep is the ultimate stress reliever. Hence, it is important for you to get at least 8 hours of sleep according to a majority of experts. While sleep duration is extremely important, sleep position is essential as well. The best sleep position is your left side and here are reasons you should henceforth sleep this way.

Aids digestion

The stomach usually sits on the left side of the body. Since this is the case, sleeping on the left allows waste products to freely pass through the intestines to the colon. Lying on the right side makes the digestive process a bit more difficult.

Relieves back pain

One of the worse sleep positions is sleeping on your backside. This can lead to serious back pain. Also, note that sleeping on your stomach results in pressure building up in your back. So, side sleeping on your left is your sure bet to prevent back pain.

Better night rest for pregnant women

Doctors strongly advise that pregnant women should always sleep on their left side because it helps prevents back pain, relieve pressure from the uterus and liver and ease the distribution of blood to the foetus and other parts of the body.

Combat snoring

For perennial ‘snorers’, you can also try sleeping on your left side to fight or combat those sometimes disturbing and annoying snores. This position opens your airways by keeping your tongue and throat muscles in a neutral position.

Enhances brain performance

According to research, sleeping on the left side helps the brain remove waste from the body thus preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The post 5 Reasons You Should Always Sleep On Your Left Side appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

