5 surprising benefits of playing chess

The game of chess is often described as problem solving at its finest. It’s a game that requires strategic thinking, creativity, determination and even the ability to properly analyze body language. It’s a game that exercises the mind and is highly beneficial to mental and intellectual development. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 surprising benefits of playing chess.

It Exercises Both Sides of the Brain

Studies have shown that playing chess involves the use of the brain’s left hemisphere (which deals with object recognition) and the brain’s right hemisphere (which deals with pattern recognition). Mainly because of the rules and techniques of the chess game, you end up effectively exercising and developing both sides of your brain over time.

Improves Thinking and Problem Solving Skills

Especially in children, learning and playing chess helps to significantly improve thinking, problem-solving and reading skills. The game’s complexity and the fact that problem-solving is foundational for tackling this complexity and winning the game, eventually helps to improve and develop the brain’s capacity and capability for thinking and problem solving overtime.

Improves the Brain’s Performance

Learning and playing a game like chess actually helps to stimulate the growth of dendrites (an extension of a nerve cell that conducts signals from the neuron cells in your brain to the neuron they are attached to). The growth of these dendrites in turn helps increase the speed and improves the quality of neural communications throughout the brain. This increased processing power ultimately improves the brain’s performance.

It Helps Creativity

Mainly because playing chess exercises the right side of brain, it helps to enhance creativity and originality. The game greatly enhances creative abilities as it makes the player consider, analyze and prioritize a wide variety of possibilities. Playing chess contributes significantly to growth and development in creative thinking.

It Improves Memory

The rules of the game that have to be remembered, alongside the memory recall needed to avoid mistakes and remember the specific opponent’s play

The post 5 surprising benefits of playing chess appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

