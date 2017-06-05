5 ways to stay healthy during Ramadan

During Ramadan, followers of Islam have no choice than to change their eating habits. They have to abstain from food from dawn to dusk. It can take time for the body to adjust to this new routine. The body begins to react to these changes and it can lead to a number of health issues if you ignored. Although fasting is good for the body, it is important for you to stay on top of health game so that you do not suddenly fall ill. Falling ill may prevent you from travelling to Mecca if you plan to go for the lesser hajj whose package you can buy on Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency or celebrating the end of fasting. In line with this, we share ways you can avoid any health issues during the Ramadan.

Eat fibre and protein in the morning

What you eat during fasting is important, as it is your last meal before starting your day. Hence, ensure that your pre-dawn meal contains protein and fibre. This will help keep hunger at bay.

Avoid the sun to stay hydrated

To stay healthy, it is better to avoid the sun, and spend all your day in warm places and avoid stressful exercises. You can eat fruits in the morning as the water it contains helps to hydrate the body through the day. Also, do not to drink water excessively. Meanwhile, Coffee lovers should quit coffee and tea they can increase thirst and dehydration

Don’t overeat after breaking your fast

You may be tempted to overeat after breaking your fast to make up for what you missed. In addition, avoid food without calories and junk food. This will help you recover lost energy.

Blend fasting to your health condition

For persons who are suffering from an ailment, adapt your fast to this condition. If you decide to fast, you should consult your doctor to develop a fasting plan adapted to your condition. If feel any discomfort, you should break your fast.

Get plenty of rest

Abstaining from food will drain your energy, and more so if you exercise. Try and get as much rest as possible.

