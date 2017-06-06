$50m World Bank facility: Bayelsa targets 7000 stopgap jobs – Vanguard
|
|
$50m World Bank facility: Bayelsa targets 7000 stopgap jobs
YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government plans to create about 7,000 temporary jobs by implementing projects funded from its World Bank $50 million development aid. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The facility, Niger Delta Voice learned, is part …
