52.3% of Kogi West Electorate Vote for Dino Melaye’s Recall

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

188,588 voters, representing 52.3 per cent of the total number of registered voters in Kogi West senatorial district have approved the recall of Senator Dino Melaye from the senate. The Special Adviser to the state governor on political affairs, Pius Kolawole announced this on Monday in Lokoja while addressing party members from the district. He […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

