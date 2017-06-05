Pages Navigation Menu

55 Nigerians stole N1.4 trillion under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Buhari’s anti-corruption committee

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, on Monday said “55 public officials and businessmen under the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan stole over N1.35trillion.” Sagay made the revelation at the conference on Promoting International Co-operation in Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Enhancing Asset Recovery to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

