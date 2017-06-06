6 Arab Nations Cut Ties with Qatar, Accuse it of Supporting Terrorism

Embed from Getty Images Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and Libya severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world. The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support […]

The post 6 Arab Nations Cut Ties with Qatar, Accuse it of Supporting Terrorism appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

