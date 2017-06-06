Pages Navigation Menu

6 Confirmed Dead After a massive fire that engulfed a London tower block

Six people were confirmed dead in a massive fire that engulfed a London tower block before dawn on Wednesday and the number is expected to rise, police said.

“I can confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days,” police commander Stuart Cundy said in a statement.London 703x422

