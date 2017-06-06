6 dead, 48 injured in London terror attack

At least, six people have been killed and almost 50 people were injured in a “rampage” in central London. A white van ploughed into a crowd of people on the bridge at speed shortly after 10pm. Then three men then stabbed people with 12-inch knives at nearby Borough Market, with a transport police officer among those injured.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

