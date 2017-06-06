Uganda: Weed Out Rotten Elements, Museveni Orders Police – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa


Uganda: Weed Out Rotten Elements, Museveni Orders Police
Parliament — President Museveni yesterday piled more pressure on the police accusing it of being infiltrated by "rotten elements" who "hobnob with criminals" and once more ordered the leadership to clean up their ranks. Mr Museveni used his 31st …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

