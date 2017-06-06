Uganda: Weed Out Rotten Elements, Museveni Orders Police – AllAfrica.com
New Vision
Uganda: Weed Out Rotten Elements, Museveni Orders Police
AllAfrica.com
Parliament — President Museveni yesterday piled more pressure on the police accusing it of being infiltrated by "rotten elements" who "hobnob with criminals" and once more ordered the leadership to clean up their ranks. Mr Museveni used his 31st …
President Launches fast-tack Initiative to end AIDS by 2030
In Today's New Vision: Lokodo shreds Mukiibi's legacy
MUSEVENI: Uganda to focus on 5 strategic issues in 2017-18
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
