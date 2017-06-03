Pages Navigation Menu

6060 Music Group & Spotlight Management Presents: Afrobeats Goes Global at Midem 2017

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Music, News

Get ready as Afrobeat goes Global at Midem (Where International Music BUSINESS happens) in Cannes France. There will be an Afrobeats Panel of Industry Experts with top line seasoned speakers on 8 June 2017
Banky W – @bankywellington
Godwin Tom – @godwintom
Michael Ugwu – @iam_magicmike
Ropo Akin – @CokobarLondon
Moderated by Adeshope Olajide – @shopsydoo

#MidemCannes is from 6 – 9 June 2017 also get a chance to meet the Team at the Afrobeat Pavilion Palais 4, Stand P4.C35
@NosaDag @stevespotlight @obasijuade @365management
Email for enquiries: Midem@afrobeatnetwork.com
Let’s discuss, engage, partner, learn and build our genre into the global music ecosystem
ARE YOU AN ARTIST, LABEL, PUBLISHER, MUSIC CURATORS This event is for you.
Connect with brands and music supervisors to discuss music placements in TV shows, advertisements and video games.
Meet worldwide digital distributors to expand and showcase your catalogues internationally.
Identify and implement innovative marketing and monetization solutions.

Meet international publishers to source and produce content.
Sign sync deals and negotiate music placements in TV, advertising and video games.
Develop publishing partnerships and extend the reach of your repertoire.

For more info Connect with @Stevespotlight on IG or Twitter or
call +447956-969824
WhatsApp: 00234(08093262098)
Or Email for enquiries: Midem@afrobeatnetwork.com

Media partners (360Nobs)
Sponsors
Continued Entertainment

The post 6060 Music Group & Spotlight Management Presents: Afrobeats Goes Global at Midem 2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

