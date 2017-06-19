62,140 Candidates Will Re-Write JAMB On July 1st

JAMB has fixed 1st July for 62,140 Candidates to Rewrite the 2017 UTME. The previous results of these candidates have therefore been cancelled. This was confirmed by The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, at a press briefing after the board’s management meeting in Abuja. The 62,140 candidates to rewrite the exam include 57,646 candidates in …

