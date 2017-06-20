64 Pros To Compete In West Africa Golf Tour In Abuja

BY TAOFEEK LAWAL, Abuja

President, West Africa Golf Tour (WAGT) Emeka Okatta, on Monday in Abuja said no less than 64 professionals are expected to compete in the B & E Match Play which would tee-off from June 26 to July 2 in Abuja. Okatta told LEADERSHIP Sports that the tournament would take place at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

“The event will start with the Caddies Competition on Monday, June 26.

While, the professional tournament begins on Wednesday June 28 with a Round robin following the qualifying on Tuesday, June 27,” he said.

Okatta revealed that the purse money would be $50, 000 US, adding that the winner of the Match Play would take home a whopping 8,000 dollars.

“In addition to the $8,000, the winner will also earn 8,000 points for the order of merit. Over the span of all events staged by the WAGT since it was launched in February, 2016 its players have been earning points based on the result in each of the tournaments staged at different locations around Nigeria.

Each of the 109 members of the tour has earned a position on the ranking system, referred to as ‘the Order of Merit.’

“So far we have entries which comprise of players from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and Spain,” he added.

The professional tournament tees off from June 27 to July 2 with a Round robin of no less than 64 players, while the amateur tournament will be held from July 1 to 2. Cameroon’s Issa Nlareb won the FCT Classic, which was the first tournament of the 2017 WAGT season held in February.

