7 Nigerians In UK, Inspiration To Democracy and Africa Continent – Lawmaker

By JOSHUA DADA, OSOGBO

A Lawmaker in the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has described the emergence of seven Nigerian-United Kingdom born citizens who were elected to the parliaments as inspiration for pursuits of excellence in Africa.

Oyintiloye who said their emergence into political limelight in United Kingdom was not only a wake-up call for parents, guardian and caregivers to give attention to child upbringing but a clarion call for leaders at all levels to give priority to the creation of enabling environment.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the Lawmaker representing, Obokun State Constituency, maintained that success recorded by these UK citizens of Nigerian extraction, inspires hope and lend credence to the imperative of development of potentials of young ones.

He stressed the need for people especially youths to commit themselves to community service, so that they can show their best in the field of human endeavours and strive to add value to humanity.

“Politics is a vehicle for the promotion of human dignity, pursuit of happiness, social justice and prosperity, these Nigerians have made us proud”

He called on Nigerians to rise above primordial sentiments*, stressing that putting round pegs in round holes aids development.

” Its only the deep that calls to the deep, individuals who possess talents and guts , who have capacity to deliver , I mean selfless individuals should be encouraged at all times.

“We are excited because they shared Nigerian identity, we must get it right that discovery, nurturing and development of potentials is the right way to go” Oyintiloye added

