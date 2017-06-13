712 farmers in Daura LG receive Anchor Borrowers Programme loans

Daura (Katsina State) – No fewer than 712 farmers in Daura Local Government Area (LGA), Katsina State, have received N90,000 each as funding support from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Alhaji Nura Baure, Chairman of Rice Farmers Association (RIFAN) in Daura LGA, made this known in an interview in Daura on Tuesday.

Bature said that the registered farmers were also given farm implements, which included water pumping machines, insecticides, herbicides, fertilisers and other essential inputs.

He said that the loans given to the farmers were aimed at funding their activities such as land clearing and tilling as well as labour costs.

He, however, noted that 98 farmers were omitted during the loans disbursement, adding that the association had promptly notified the Bank of Agriculture of the development.

Bature advised the beneficiaries not use the inputs and cash judiciously, adding that the money would be repaid within the next six months.

He said that the loan, which was disbursed in batches, it would continue until all the registered farmers were able to access the financial support.

He said that the association had started preparations for wet season farming.

The 1,666 farmers registered for the Anchor Borrowers Programme in the area.

The post 712 farmers in Daura LG receive Anchor Borrowers Programme loans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

