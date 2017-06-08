8 feared killed, 37 hospitalized as Boko Haram destroy several houses in Maiduguri

There is heavy military presence around Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital following Wednesday’s attack by Boko Haram fighters, who stormed the capital and engaged security operatives in fierce fight that lasted several hours. Many residents who returned home this morning after fleeing their homes last night said they found their houses […]

8 feared killed, 37 hospitalized as Boko Haram destroy several houses in Maiduguri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

