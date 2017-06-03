82 doctors, 26 lawyers, 92 other graduates join Nigerian Army

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A total of 200 graduates, who participated in the Nigerian Army’s 2017 Direct Short Service Commission, DSSC,were fully enlisted Saturday, into the service of the Nigerian Army.

Their enlistment came following their successful completion of their professional training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Out of the number, 82 of them were medical doctors out of which eight were consultants in various fields of Medicine.

Also, 26 others, according to a statement from the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, were lawyers just as 21 others were Public Relations specialists.

The statement stated that 18 others also were enlisted with specialty to Army Aviation and Engineering just as 19 others were protestant Chaplaincy.

In the same vein, 21 others were identified as having deep knowledge of the Catholic faith, while three also had specialty in Islamic Affairs .

“The full statement from Usman read :”Passing Out Parade/Commissioning and Oath taking Ceremony of 200 Officer Cadets of Direct Short Service Commission 23/2016 at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna which is presided by the Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, Honourable Minister of Defence.

” The cadets comprised of 82 Medical Doctors out of which 8 are Consultants in various fields of Medicine, 26 Lawyers, 21 Public Relations specialists, 18 with specialty to Army Aviation and Engineering, 19 Protestant Chaplaincy, 21 Catholic, 23 Islamic Affairs specialists.

“It is unprecedented in the history of the Nigerian Army and great boast to the strength of the Officer Corps of the Nigerian Army by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai.”

The post 82 doctors, 26 lawyers, 92 other graduates join Nigerian Army appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

