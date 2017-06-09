Pages Navigation Menu

9-Year Old stuns Audience & Judges at America’s Got Talent Auditions | WATCH

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Angelica Hale, a 9 year-old Filipino-American was the star of the show at her audition on America’s Got Talent 2017. Naming Whitney Houston as her hero, Angelica sang a cover of Andra Day‘s “Rise Up” drawing a standing ovation from the audience and the judges alike. Watch the video below:

Hello. Add your message here.