9-Year Old stuns Audience & Judges at America’s Got Talent Auditions | WATCH

Angelica Hale, a 9 year-old Filipino-American was the star of the show at her audition on America’s Got Talent 2017. Naming Whitney Houston as her hero, Angelica sang a cover of Andra Day‘s “Rise Up” drawing a standing ovation from the audience and the judges alike. Watch the video below:

The post 9-Year Old stuns Audience & Judges at America’s Got Talent Auditions | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

