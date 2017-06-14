92 mostly Nigerian migrants abandoned in Sahara

Authorities in Niger rescued 92 West African migrants last week abandoned by traffickers in the Sahara desert as they tried to cross into neighbouring Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. The impoverished West African country is a way station for migrants heading to Europe and some experts believe that more African migrants die in the Sahara than at sea. The 92 migrants, most of them Nigerian, were rescued on Friday by an IOM team and Nigerien soldiers, Giuseppe Loprete, head of the IOM mission in Niger, told Reuters.

