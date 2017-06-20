94 Unity Schools call off strike, as 10 continue over unpaid salaries

By Dayo Adesulu

As the indefinite strike embarked on by staff of the 104 Federal Unity Colleges in Nigeria enters 9th day today, the Zonal Director, South West, Unity Schools, Dr Adeniyi Ganiyu has said that though 94 of the Unity Schools have put the strike on hold, ten of the schools are still on strike over unpaid salaries.

He urged students and staff of the 94 Unity Colleges who are still at home to go back to schools.

Ganiyu, who spoke with Vanguard in a telephone conversation said: ‘’Only nine of the 104 Unity Schools whose teachers are being owed unpaid salaries are presently on strike as others have put the strike on hold.’’

However, Vanguard findings show that the Unity Schools still on strike over unpaid salaries include; Federal Government College, Warri, Federal Government Girls College, Omu-Aran, FGGC, Sagamu, FGC, Ilorin, FGC, Ikirun, FSTC, Ilesha, FGGC, Oturkpo, FGGC, Niise and FGC, Odogbolu.

Explaining why the ten Unity Schools were still on strike despite order from the government to put the week old strike on hold, Ganiyu said there were two sides to the strike.

He noted that the ten Unity schools whose staff salaries were skipped had already embarked on strike before the national strike, due to non payment of various arrears owe staff since 2007.

