Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’: Nathan Fillion Joins Season 2 – Which Prickly Protagonist Could He Play? – moviepilot.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


moviepilot.com

'A Series Of Unfortunate Events': Nathan Fillion Joins Season 2 – Which Prickly Protagonist Could He Play?
moviepilot.com
Look away, dear reader, look away, for nothing could be so tumultuously terrible as hearing more dreary rumors about the plight of the Baudelaire orphans—especially not ones that pit them against notorious space smuggler turned weather man, Nathan …
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events: TV Vets Join Season TwoTV Series Finale
Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale book roles on 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'UPI.com
Casts Delightfully Terrible Adults Including Nathan Fillion, Lucy Punch, and MoreThe Mary Sue
LRM Online (press release) (blog) –Horror Geek Life
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.