Aba shoemakers caution Abia Government over Chinese investor
Daily Trust
Aba shoemakers caution Abia Government over Chinese investor
Daily Trust
Shoemakers in Ariaria Market, Aba, have expressed concern that invitation of a Chinese investor may stifle local entrepreneurs. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the Abia Government in April 2017, announced that it had secured a loan of $1 …
