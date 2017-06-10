Aba shoemakers caution Abia Government over Chinese investor

Shoemakers in Ariaria Market, Aba, have expressed concern that invitation of a Chinese investor may stifle local entrepreneurs. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the Abia Government in April 2017, announced that it had secured a loan of $1.5 billion for a Chinese entrepreneur to set up a shoe industry in Aba. Some shoemakers […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

