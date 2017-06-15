Ababu totally embarrassed in his backyard as Uhuru watches – ZIPO.CO.KE
|
ZIPO.CO.KE
|
Ababu totally embarrassed in his backyard as Uhuru watches
ZIPO.CO.KE
Ababu Namwmba_Busia Labour Party of Kenya leader Ababu Namwamba addresses a public rally in Amagoro, Busia County on June 14, 2017. PHOTO: PSCU. President Uhruru Kenyatta was in Western on Wednesday, June 14, and during one of his many …
Ababu Namwamba embarrassed in front of Uhuru during Western Kenya tour
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!