Abandoned baby dead in Refuse Bin

A new born baby abandoned by his mother in a refuse bin in Cross River state was confirmed dead when he was discovered by a passer by . According to a post shared by a Facebook user identified as Joy Udo Abasi, a baby was found abandoned in a dustbin. Upon further observation by passersby, …

The post Abandoned baby dead in Refuse Bin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

