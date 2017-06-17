Abandoned HIV positive baby found by the roadside in Edo state (photos, video) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Abandoned HIV positive baby found by the roadside in Edo state (photos, video)
NAIJ.COM
An HIV positive baby has been rescued after the baby was found abandoned on the roadside in Benin, Edo state. A Nigerian woman identified as, Cecelia James, shared photos of the baby on social media after the child was rescued in Edo state. NAIJ.com …
HIV Positive Baby Abandoned By Roadside
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!