ABCON wants CBN to review dollar buying rate

ASSOCIATION of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) at the weekend appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review dollar buying rate for BDCs downwards from N360 to N350/$1. Currently, the parallel market and BDCs rates are trading around N360 to the dollar. In a statement, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadade indicated […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

