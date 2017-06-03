Abductors of HIT FM director, demands N30 million ransom – Information Nigeria
|
Abductors of HIT FM director, demands N30 million ransom
Information Nigeria
The abductors of the former Cross River State Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr. Patrick Ugbe, on Friday demanded N30m ransom for his release. Southern City News learnt that Ugbe was trailed to the house where he had gone to visit a bereaved …
Ex-Commissioner regains freedom in Calabar
Police Tighten Security in Calabar, Following Kidnap of Hit FM Boss
Abducted Former C/River Commissioner for Information Patrick Ugbe Regains Freedom
