Abdullah Bin Zayed meets with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – gulfnews.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2017


Abdullah Bin Zayed meets with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
WASHINGTON: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, met last night with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Shaikh Abdullah thanked Secretary Tillerson for taking the …
