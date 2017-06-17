Kano APC reaffirms Jibrin’s membership – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Kano APC reaffirms Jibrin's membership
Daily Trust
The state APC's Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Bashir Karaye, who spoke in Kano yesterday, said Ranka and Kofa were still card carrying members of the party. “Due process was not followed in the purported expulsion of Abdulmumini Kofa and Sani Ranka.
Kano APC denies Jibrin's expulsion
Abdulmumin Jibrin : APC reverses suspended lawmaker's expulsion
Jam'iyyar APC ta karyata rahoton cewa wai ta kori dan Majalisa Hon. Jibrin
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!