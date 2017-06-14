Pages Navigation Menu

Abdulsalami is the architect of Nigeria’s democracy, says Oyegun – TheCable

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


Abdulsalami is the architect of Nigeria's democracy, says Oyegun
John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Abdulasalami Abubakar, former head of state, as the architect of Nigeria's democracy. He said this in the party`s congratulatory message to Abubakar on his 75th …
