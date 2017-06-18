Abia State government dissloves state executive council

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has dissolved the state executive council.The dissolution was contained in a statement signed and published on the state government’s official website by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Onyii Wamah, on Friday night. According to the permanent secretary, the governor retained his Chief of Staff, Mr. Sunny Nwakodo, and the …

