Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abiola was killed with ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election was murdered. He said this while speaking on the incidents that trailed the election and subsequent imprisionment of Abiola. Abiola, who was incarcerated after declaring himself president, died in custody on July 7, 1998 in Abuja, the […]

Abiola was killed with ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.