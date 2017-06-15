Abiola was murdered, he was given ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode speaking on June 12 has said that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, CFR was murdered.

In this video Fani-Kayode described how M. K. O. Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, was murdered, he said Abiola was given ‘Abuja tea’

