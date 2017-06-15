Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abiola was murdered, he was given ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode speaking on June 12 has said that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, CFR was murdered.

In this video Fani-Kayode described how M. K. O. Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, was murdered, he said Abiola was given ‘Abuja tea’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Abiola was murdered, he was given ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.