Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abramovich approves £70m Chelsea bid for Morata, declares interest in Ronaldo – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Abramovich approves £70m Chelsea bid for Morata, declares interest in Ronaldo
Daily Post Nigeria
​Chelsea owner, ​Roman Abramovich​, has ​​​sanction​ed ​£70m bid f​or​ Manchester United​ target, Alvaro Morata. Morata, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford​ after ​Jose Mourinho identified him as his ​replacement for …
Man Utd Transfer News: Ibrahimovic exclusive, Chelsea Morata hijack, Ronaldo claimDaily Star
Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Tottenham consider move for Chris Smalling?Mirror.co.uk
Chelsea to launch £70m bid to sign Alvaro Morata ahead of Manchester UnitedMetro
Daily Mail –Squawka Football News –ClubCall –The Sport Review
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.