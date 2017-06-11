Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Absa asks Madiba-Zuma to explain millions of rands in account – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Absa asks Madiba-Zuma to explain millions of rands in account
Times LIVE
Absa is said to have threatened to close down a bank account held by President Jacob Zuma's wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, flagging unexplained millions of rands passing through her account. The bank's move comes a year after it ended business relations …
Bank reportedly asks Zuma's wife to explain millions in her accountCitizen
Madiba-Zuma faces account closure over unexplained millions – reportDestinyConnect
Absa reportedly threatened to close down Zuma's wife account over unexplained millionsThe South African
MyBroadband
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.