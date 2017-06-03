ABU: N250m Lakeview Golf Course to be constructed on campus

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Saturday began the construction of its N250 million Lakeview Golf Course on the campus, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, which was held in the main campus in Samaru, the Chancellor of the institution, Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Ugochukwu-Achebe, said sports has become big business that could generate massive revenue for organizations such as the ABU.

While describing sports as a big factor for national cohesion, Ugochukwu-Achebe said: “Golf is the premier of all sports which can be played from childhood to the end of one’s life.

“Golf is inexpensive, it is a gentleman’s game which is played without personal contact and it is civilised and non damaging.

“The motivation in Golf, is that if you don’t do well today, you can come back tomorrow to improve on it,” he noted.

In his speech, the Pro-Chancellor, AVM Tukur Sa’ad (Rtd) described Golf as a challenging game that does not restrict based on age, race or status.

He encouraged both staff and students of the university to endeavour to register with the new golf club to broaden their horizon.

Sa’ad assured that by the time the project was accomplished, it would be one of the best in Nigeria.

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammadu Nuhu-Sanusi, a veteran golfer, also observed that ABU was blessed to be one of the first universities in Nigeria to own a golf course.

“There are lots of opportunities for students to become professional golfers, I will pay personal attention to the actualisation of this golf course.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, said lack of knowledge about the game has hindered its rapid acceptance by people.

He said the university was interested in promoting the game considering the fact that it was for the elderly, middle age and the young.

The post ABU: N250m Lakeview Golf Course to be constructed on campus appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

