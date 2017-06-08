Abubakar pardons 170 prisoners

By Suzan Edeh

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has pardoned 170 prisoners serving various prison terms in the state on the prerogative of mercy.

This was disclosed yesterday by the State Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Umar, while giving a scorecard of the Ministry of Justice in Bauchi.

He said: “The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy Committee recommended the 170 inmates to the governor.”

In civil litigation, Umar said the department negotiates and mediates all civil cases ranging from monetary to land matters, adding that the department handled 116 cases from January 2016 to date.

He disclosed that the ministry, in its bid to support the state’s internally-generated revenue, IGR, contributed N59,497,000 to the state’s treasury from vetting of agreement and sundries, from January 2016 to May 19, 2017.

The post Abubakar pardons 170 prisoners appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

