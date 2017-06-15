Abuja Business Clinic to host 5000 MSMEs – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Abuja Business Clinic to host 5000 MSMEs
Daily Trust
The Abuja Business Clinic is expected to host 5000 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within and outside the FCT. The Managing Director of the Abuja Enterprise Agency, Malam Arabi Muhammed Tukur, who stated this yesterday during a press …
Presidency, FCTA nationwide business exhibition to cost over N104 million
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!