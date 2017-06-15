Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja Business Clinic to host 5000 MSMEs – Daily Trust

Abuja Business Clinic to host 5000 MSMEs
The Abuja Business Clinic is expected to host 5000 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within and outside the FCT. The Managing Director of the Abuja Enterprise Agency, Malam Arabi Muhammed Tukur, who stated this yesterday during a press …
