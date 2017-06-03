Abuja camp opens for Eagles on Monday – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Abuja camp opens for Eagles on Monday
SuperSport
Nigeria's Super Eagles returned to the country on Friday afternoon after spending a week training and playing friendly matches against Corsica and Togo. Seven players and some back-room staff arrived in Abuja from Paris after yesterday's 3-0 win over …
Odey, Olatunbosun will get more call-ups – Ilechukwu
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!