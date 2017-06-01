Abuja Lawyer sues bank for failed N40,000 ATM transaction, demands N100m

An Abuja-based Legal Practitioner named Musa Baba-Panya, has instituted a suit in the FCT High Court against Access Bank Plc claiming N100 million for alleged defamation of his character. Mr Chidi Ifeonye, the counsel to the plaintiff, who filed the suit on May 26, made the process available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja. The plaintiff had […]

The post Abuja Lawyer sues bank for failed N40,000 ATM transaction, demands N100m appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

