Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja Newspaper Vandors Lament Demolition Of Distribution Centre – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Abuja Newspaper Vandors Lament Demolition Of Distribution Centre
Leadership Newspapers
The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) has lamented the reckless behaviour of the Abuja Development Control in the demolition of their newspaper distribution centre. The Newspaper distribution centre located at Area 1, Abuja, yesterday …
Abuja newspapers face extinction as authorities swoop on distributorsGuardian (blog)
FCT demolishes newspapers distributors' standsThe Punch
Newspaper Distributors' Stands Demolished In FCT Causes OutrageInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.