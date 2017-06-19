Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuse responsible for withdrawal of govt subvention to political parties — Ekweremadu

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has blamed the withdrawal of government subvention to political parties on abuse by people in positions of authority. This is contained in a statement signed by Ekweremadu’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu in Abuja on Sunday. Anichukwu said the deputy senate president made this known…

The post Abuse responsible for withdrawal of govt subvention to political parties — Ekweremadu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.