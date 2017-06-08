AC Milan Finally Completes Ricardo Rodriguez Transfer On A Four-Year Deal

AC Milan have completed the signing of full-back Ricardo Rodriguez on a four-year deal.

The Switzerland international has finalised his move from Wolfsburg in a deal that will reportedly cost Milan €17million.

Milan posted footage of Rodriguez signing his contract on their official Facebook page on Thursday.

“We need players who will show a certain enthusiasm for this shirt, which is why the first thing we do after the medical is give a tour of the trophy room,” said director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Rodriguez arrived in Italy for his medical on Wednesday and underwent final tests at the La Madonnina clinic on Thursday before completing his move.

Speaking to Wolfsburg’s official website, he thanked them for an “unforgettable and very successful” five years at the club.

“We experienced and achieved a lot together,” he said. “I have developed as a player and as a person, always feeling very comfortable and having won a lot of friends.

“However, now is the time for me to take the next step in my career. Milan are a top international club and a big new challenge for me.”

The 24-year-old is the third Milan signing since Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in April for €740m.

The post AC Milan Finally Completes Ricardo Rodriguez Transfer On A Four-Year Deal appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

