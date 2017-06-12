AC Milan Signs In Andre Silva For An Initial Fee Of €38m (£33.6m)

Andre Silva has joined AC Milan

AC Milan have announced the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for an initial fee of €38m (£33.6m)

The 21-year-old Portugal international underwent his medical with Milan on Monday before putting the finishing touches on his move.

The fee for the sought-after striker, who scored 21 goals for Porto last season, could rise to 40million euros (£35m), the Portuguese club

Porto added in a statement: “Porto wishes Andre Silva the greatest happiness and a lot of success on a personal and sporting level, without forgetting how he has always given everything for the club.”

André Silva is officially a red&black player! ⚫@andrevsilva19 è ufficialmente un giocatore del Milan! ⚫#welcomeSilva pic.twitter.com/6bY61lH9YL — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2017

Silva is Milan’s fourth signing of the summer as they continue their squad overhaul under new Chinese owners.

The Rossoneri, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, have already brought in defenders Ricardo Rodriguez and Mateo Musacchio from Wolfsburg and Villarreal respectively, while Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie has joined from Atalanta.