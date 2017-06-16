AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma replacement list, €15m exit close but key meeting for next signing – CaughtOffside
|
CaughtOffside
|
AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma replacement list, €15m exit close but key meeting for next signing
CaughtOffside
AC Milan have reportedly begun the process of finding a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma after he turned down their contract extension on Thursday. CEO Marco Fassone held a hastily arranged press conference on Thursday evening to confirm that …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!