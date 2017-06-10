AC Milan Want Lazio Duo Of Lucas Biglia And Keita Balde Diao

AC Milan are hoping to continue their summer rebuild with the twin signings of Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde Diao from Lazio.

However, the double deal could be complicated by the fact the latter is intent on a move to Juventus. As an alternative to Keita, Milan are purportedly keeping tabs on Villarreal wide man Nicola Sansone.

Both Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde Diao will be out of contract in June 2018 and have refused to sign renewals at the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan have struck a double deal with Lazio for both players at an overall cost of €50m plus bonuses.

Milan and Juventus aren’t the only sides interested in Keita, as Chelsea, Liverpool, Monaco and Napoli are also contenders.

